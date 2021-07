The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will engage in a series of rule-makings to increase competition in agricultural industries, to boost farmers' and ranchers’ earnings, fight back against abuses of power by giant agribusiness corporations, and give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.