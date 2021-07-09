Giggle Fit: Michigan Comedy Club to Give 30 Comics 90 Seconds Each
The sets are short but the stakes are high in the Comedy Rumble, a unique competition at a Michigan club where comics only get 90 seconds to get laughs. Everyone misses live concerts, but standup comedy is a performance all its own. Remember when we had one of the best comedy clubs in the Midwest? For years, Gary Fields brought the top national and regional acts to Battle Creek for side-splitting shows. Fields filled the basement of Shakespeare's with cavernous laughter for a time too. If you go way back in Kalamazoo, you'll remember that Zanies lived up to its name, and there were some great shows at the Ramada on S Westnedge near I-94.wrkr.com
