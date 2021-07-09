Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Giggle Fit: Michigan Comedy Club to Give 30 Comics 90 Seconds Each

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sets are short but the stakes are high in the Comedy Rumble, a unique competition at a Michigan club where comics only get 90 seconds to get laughs. Everyone misses live concerts, but standup comedy is a performance all its own. Remember when we had one of the best comedy clubs in the Midwest? For years, Gary Fields brought the top national and regional acts to Battle Creek for side-splitting shows. Fields filled the basement of Shakespeare's with cavernous laughter for a time too. If you go way back in Kalamazoo, you'll remember that Zanies lived up to its name, and there were some great shows at the Ramada on S Westnedge near I-94.

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Entertainment
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Comics#Giggle#Michigan Comedy Club#Zanies#Ella#Michiganders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Grandson Still Playing Grandpa’s 1939 Gibson Guitar, Chasing Fame

This 1939 Gibson guitar made in Kalamazoo is a beauty, and may be the ticket to stardom for a Youngstown, Ohio musician who plays his grandfather's old six-string. "The Rain Song" from Houses of the Holy is Led Zeppelin's only ballad. Robert Plant considers it his one of his best vocal performances. The story is that George Harrison inspired the song when he told John Bonham that the trouble with Led Zeppelin was that they didn't do any ballads. The song means many things to many people. Hearing his grandfather play "The Rain Song" instilled a love of music in Maximillian Terranova that lasts to this day. He is still connected to his grandfather through this beautiful Gibson Kalamazoo guitar.
EntertainmentPosted by
1077 WRKR

Verve Pipe, Savoy Brown, Second City Highlight Franke Center Season

The Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall has announced a new, exciting season of concerts and events. It will kick off on September 11th with country rock artists Michigan Rattlers and will finish with a first-ever event, the Michigan Music Video Awards. Other highlights include alternative rock icons The Verve Pipe and blues legend Savoy Brown. Favorite events returning include: Wolf Tree Film Festival, Irish Pub Night, and The Second City.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Trailer Park Boys Coming to Kalamazoo This Christmas

Well, the Canadian mockumentary is celebrating two decades of drunkenness, drugs, and debauchery by hitting the road! Trailer Park boys are bringing their 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour to the Kalamazoo State Theatre Dec. 7, 2021. Here's a release on the show:. With Bubbles looking to spread some genuine, good-old...
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Inside the Abandoned Blaine Street Synagogue, Detroit

This congregation was founded in 1912 as Mishkan Israel, by Russian immigrants. The original building was located in a Detroit slum area, and in 1925, a new synagogue was built on Blaine Street. By 1958, most of the parish members had moved out of Detroit and into Livonia and Oak...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

When ‘God’ Played Wings Stadium: Eric Clapton 6/13/1979

Slowhand brought his guitar skills and bluesman Muddy Waters to Wings Stadium for one unforgettable June night in Kalamazoo. Eric Clapton was a newlywed in 1979. Two years after he wrote "Wonderful Tonight" for his best friend George Harrison's wife, Clapton and Pattie Boyd were married on March 27 in Tucson. Arizona was the first U.S. stop on a tour that had begun in Ireland, and would bring him to Kalamazoo in June.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Grand Rapids…Upheaval Is Your Rock Festival

Yes promoters own festivals, but what makes a festival aside from the bands is, the people who attend them. I am very excited that there is a rock festival that is being held here in Grand Rapids. I went to Rock on the Range and Chicago's Open Air Festival for years and it was a great working experience.
MusicPosted by
1077 WRKR

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died of unknown causes at the age of 58. The news was broken by his son Sebastian, guitarist for the band Tantric. "So I just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m currently at a loss for words."
GamblingPosted by
1077 WRKR

Hard Rock Casino in Gary Tuning Up for Free Concerts

Chicago blues, a Beatles soundalike and a couple of 80s tribute bands will play as Gary's Hard Rock Casino doubles down on entertainment with free concerts. The $300M Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana had its guitar-smashing grand opening ceremony in July of 2021. Two of the Jackson 5 were there, along with Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath. The memorabilia collection that Hard Rock is known for includes an Eddie Van Halen guitar, a salute to Indiana wall featuring John Mellencamp, Axl Rose and others, plus the jacket Michael Jackson wore in the "Beat It" video. It's definitely worth a quick detour off I-94 on your next trip to Chicago.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Is This Where Robert Johnson Got His Gibson Kalamazoo Guitar?

Many things about the legendary bluesman are still a mystery. A scholar may have just uncovered where Robert Johnson bought his Gibson guitar made in Kalamazoo. They say he made a deal with the devil at the crossroads. No one can be certain of that apocryphal story told about Robert Johnson, but there's no denying the talent and influence of the Delta bluesman. When Keith Richards first heard him, he asked Brian Johnson who the other guy was playing with him. (Spoiler: There was no other guy.) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has listed four of his songs among the 500 that shaped rock and roll:
MusicPosted by
1077 WRKR

Jay Jay French Not Closing the Door on Twisted Sister Reunion

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French isn't ruling out a reunion for the iconic heavy metal band. The group disbanded in 2016 shortly after the death of drummer A.J. Pero, certain that they’d closed the door on Twisted Sister for good. Twisted Sister’s on-and-off reunions in the 1990s and 2000s...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

5 Fun Facts About Cicada Killer Wasps in Michigan

Cicada Killer Wasps look and sound dangerous, but do we have anything to worry about?. Remember when you were a kid afraid of bees or wasps and your parents would say something like "if you don't mess with them, they won't mess with you?" That's what the experts say about these large wasps. Howard Russell in the Department of Plant Pathology at Michigan State University says you don't have to worry so much about their surprisingly large stingers,
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Five Michigan Locations Where You Can Defy Gravity

“Mystery Spot”...”Mystery Hill”...we've all seen these little roadside tourist traps at least once in our lives. It seems that years ago, there were many more in Michigan, but there are only two legitimate, “official” sites. First of all, what are these darn things? When did these gravity-defying locations start becoming...
Pet ServicesPosted by
1077 WRKR

Sandy, the Meijer Pony – is She Finally Back?

I was in Meijer the other day when I did a double-take. Wait a minute...Sandy the Pony is back on the floor! I hadn't seen Sandy for...well, quite a few months. And she's still only a penny. In spring 2020, thanks to COVID, Meijer made some radical chnages...one of them...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Ted Nugent Surprises Battle Creek Bar By Dropping By

Patrons at Barney's Bar in Bedford north of Battle Creek got a surprise when Michigan rock icon Ted Nugent stopped by. A photo of Ted's visit was shared on the Battle Creek-based Facebook group Carryout Club with the caption:. Thank you so much to Ted Nugent for supporting my grandma’s...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

July 12, 1982: The Last Checker Cab Made in Kalamazoo

It's been decades since the last Checker Cab rolled off the line at the Pitcher Street factory on Kalamazoo's north side. The brawny and sturdy beasts once roamed American cities like the buffalo on the great plains. Now, a couple of generations of Americans have only experienced them in movies, like "Taxi-Driver." But from 1922 to 1982, Kalamazoo produced thousands and thousands of Checker cabs and trailers. Along with Gibson guitars, Checker really put the city on the map.

Comments / 0

Community Policy