Foul ball: Yankees, city point fingers as Bronx soccer stadium gets sidelined
A blame game between the city and the Yankees has sidelined a deal to develop a permanent home for Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC. The Yankees, owners of a minority stake in NYCFC, had linked up with housing developer Maddd Equities in 2018 to propose a $1 billion project that would develop a stadium, retail, affordable housing and a hotel on parking facilities south of Yankee Stadium, where NYCFC has played most of its home games since it debuted in 2015.therealdeal.com
