Don't Wait for Your Luck to Change: Make It Work for You Today

By Ryan Avery
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Some say luck is all around us and all we have do is look. Those of us who are luckier than most understand that is true; however, we have to do more than look. We also have to work at it. When we hear the word “luck,” things that might come to mind could be winning the lottery, finding a $20 bill on the ground or even getting the first parking spot at the front of the full lot.

