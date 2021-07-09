Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Playing Euro 2020 final at Wembley will give Italy extra motivation, says Bonucci

By Ed Aarons
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfSy0_0as8lLvw00
Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with Lorenzo Insigne (left) and Ciro Immobile (right) at Wembley after Italy’s Euro 2020 final victory over Spain Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Leonardo Bonucci believes that playing the Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley will give Italy extra motivation and has said they are not afraid of facing Gareth Southgate’s side there.

The Juventus defender was part of the Italy team that lost 4-0 in the final of Euro 2012 against Spain and will pick up his 109th cap on Sunday. He refused to concede that England had an advantage for the final even though they will be on home turf and a limited number of Italy supporters, including president Sergio Mattarella, are expected to be in attendance.

Related: How England can make Chiellini and Bonucci uncomfortable and get at Italy | Karen Carney

“We are looking forward to going to Wembley on Sunday, even though there will be a mostly English crowd,” Bonucci said. “Being there will be additional motivation for us – we want to achieve something historic and we will do everything we can to play a great match. We will play at their home but we are not afraid of that.”

At 34, Bonucci remains the junior partner of Italy’s central-defensive unit with the 36-year-old Giorgio Chiellini. Their partnership has been the bedrock of Italy’s 33-match unbeaten run under Roberto Mancini, and there is speculation that Chiellini could announce his retirement from international football after the final.

“The Euros will end on the 12th,” Bonucci said, “and on the 13th we [he and Chiellini] will go on holiday together, so this sums up our relationship on and off the pitch.”

The man who José Mourinho once said could “teach defending at Harvard” with Chiellini, was complimentary about England’s record of having conceded only once at Euro 2020, after tipping them before the tournament as contenders to win. The bad news for Harry Kane is that Italy’s centre-halves, having faced Romelu Lukaku and Álvaro Morata in the last two rounds, are relishing the prospect of trying to nullify the Tottenham striker.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“He is a very famous player – one of the best strikers in the world,” Bonucci said. “We have the chance to play against three of the best forwards in the world and that is also a stimulus to do better and not concede any goals.”

As for the pace of England’s wide players, even Bonucci admitted he was fearful of the threat they can pose. “It’s youngsters versus veterans so let’s say so, yes!” he said. “The England forwards are very strong and are great players so we will need to be very cautious in our defence. We know how they can bring difficulties for us so we will need to pay a lot of attention to the pace of their forwards.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
José Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Wembley#England#Juventus#English#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Related
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane backs Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to recover from penalty-taking heartache in Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and insists it will give England more motivation for the World Cup in Qatar

Harry Kane has defended Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the trio missed from the spot in an agonising defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final - as the Tottenham Hotspur striker backed the team to use the disappointment as fuel for next year's World Cup in Qatar.
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 final: Italy, England level after goal from Leonardo Bonucci erases Luke Shaw opener

Italy have equalized against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley with Leonardo Bonucci the scorer of the Azzurri's levelling goal. After a goalmouth scramble that saw a Marco Verratti header pushed against the post by Jordan Pickford, the Juventus man turned the ball in to the delight of the Italian support. It was the first goal from open play that England have conceded in the entire tournament.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Leonardo Bonucci Says He Would Hug Wembley Steward Again

Leonardo Bonucci is ready to meet the steward who confused him with an Italy fan once again, and is hoping for another hug. On Tuesday night Bonucci was an integral part of Italy's win over Spain on penalties in the Euro 2020 semi final at Wembley. The Juventus centre back...
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
Soccer740thefan.com

Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Leonardo Bonucci: “Football’s Coming Home talk absolutely motivated Italy”

Leonardo Bonucci says “Football’s Coming Home” inspired Italy. Leonardo Bonucci has said that all the talk of “Football Coming Home” from England fans “absolutely motivated” Italy to win the Euro 2020 Final last night. Bonucci was one of Italy’s heroes on the night, scoring the equaliser that took the game...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020 Final: Small number of fans broke into Wembley, say police

A small number of ticketless fans broke into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, after videos showed crowds pushing through barriers, police said. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates. The FA said it was "entirely unacceptable" and those involved were "an embarrassment...
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: Italy taught England 'lesson' in final - Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has said Italy gave England "a lesson" after their penalty shootout victory over the hosts at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The veteran Juventus defender canceled out Luke Shaw's opener in the 1-1 draw and then converted a penalty during the 3-2 shootout win to help the Azzurri lift the trophy for the first time since 1968.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Italy vs Spain: How many fans are allowed at Wembley tonight for Euro 2020 semi-final?

More than 60,000 fans are set to be at Wembley tonight for the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain, in what would be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic. Just over 40,000 spectators were in attendance as England defeated Germany at Wembley in the last-16, but the stadium’s capacity has been increased to 75 per cent for the semi-finals and final. That is in line with government plans announced in June when the capacity at Wembley was only at 25 per cent. LIVE: Live coverage of Italy vs SpainWhile England’s match against...
UEFANBC Washington

Italy Breaks the Hearts of England With Euro 2020 Final Win at Wembley Stadium

Italy secures Euro final win over England in penalty shootout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. "It's coming home" was the slogan for England's national soccer team, which was without a major international trophy since its FIFA World Cup win in 1966. One game away from ending that generations-long drought,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy