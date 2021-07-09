Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Olive & Lavender Festivals return together in Paso Robles Saturday

By Joe Buttitta
 9 days ago
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Olive Festival is back this weekend at Paso Robles' Downtown City Park.

The free event features sampling at vendor booths, demonstrations, farm-fresh food, an olive dish-cooking contest and the opportunity to connect with local artisans. This year the Olive Festival and Central Coast Lavender Festival have joined forces for the first time.

Pasolivo , a family-owned and award-winning olive oil producer based in the heart of California’s wine country, has been named the title sponsor of the Paso Robles Olive Festival for the fifth year in a row. Marisa Bloch Gaytan, Pasolivo’s Master Blender and Level 2 Olive Oil Sommelier, joined FOX11 to discuss the art of olive oil and promote the festival.

“Paso Robles locals know how lucky we are to live in the heart of wine country and have the best the Central Coast has to offer right at our fingertips,” said Gaytan. “The Paso Robles Olive Festival celebrates that abundance by highlighting the incredibly delicious olives grown in the region. We are very excited to interact with our local community once again at this wonderful event and share the flavorful, high quality olive oils that have made Pasolivo a household name among area locals.”

The special olive and lavender combined event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 10 and is put on by the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association.

The special olive and lavender combined event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 10 and is put on by the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association.

