Black Widow Box Office Sets Pandemic Record

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after it was initially slated to land in theaters, Black Widow proved to be not only an impressive debut following movie theater closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its preview-night numbers even bested previous Marvel Cinematic Universe numbers that weren't hindered by the pandemic. The film took in a reported $13.2 million in its opening night, easily besting the preview numbers of predecessors F9 and A Quiet Place Part II, while also surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp's $11.5 million, Guardians of the Galaxy's $11.2 million, and Wonder Woman's $11 million preview performances.

