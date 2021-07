Extra funding for science and technology at the UK’s Ministry of Defence has created an urgent need for physicists as well as scientists and engineers from all backgrounds. In 2020, as part of a comprehensive review of defence spending, the UK government underlined the strategic importance of science and technology for national defence and security. The review earmarked an additional £6bn for research and development at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the next four years, with an extra £1.1bn allocated to so-called pull-through activities – ensuring that innovations designed initially for the military lead to wider applications in the commercial sector.