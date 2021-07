Justin Bieber set things straight with fans who were waiting outside his New York City apartment. In a video TikTok user @VanessaFex posted on Friday, June 25, the "Sorry" singer walks from a car to his apartment building, to find a crowd of fans are waiting for him outside the entrance. Once he reaches the group, he turns to a fan who asks him for a hug and politely explains why he doesn't want them to wait outside his residence.