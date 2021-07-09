Cancel
POTUS

Four Seasons Total Landscaping Just Booked Another Surprising Gig

By Hope Ngo
 9 days ago
It's been a while since any of us have heard from Four Seasons Total Landscaping, site of the most head-turning press conference that came out of the November 2020 election cycle. It was here that former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a presser claiming voter fraud while Joe Biden was being declared president-elect. And while the commercial venture returned to its original mission of making America's lawns great again after that memorable weekend, it could only have been a matter of time before someone else booked the venue to capitalize on its notoriety ... and it appears that day has come.

#The Philadelphia Inquirer
