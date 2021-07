The signing of Sergio Ramos for him PSG It is a brutal quality leap for the French team. Runners-up of the Champions League In 2020, the Parisians needed one more point of solidity in the rear to aspire to everything and Ramos, in addition to all this, gives them the experience and determination necessary to fight for the maximum continental competition and the main objective of the Paris Saint Germain since the arrival of Nasser Al-Khelaifi.