Japanese Retailers Brace for Spectator-free Olympics

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday made an embarrassing gaffe by referring to the people of Japan as “Chinese”.Thomas Bach made the mistake in his first public comments since arriving at Olympic Games host city Tokyo. The Olympics, which many in Japan don’t want to take place because of the Coronavirus pandemic, begin on 23 July.The German lawyer and former Olympic fencer was in Japan in a bid to reassure the public that the 17-day event would not become a coronavirus super-spreader event, as Tokyo entered its fourth Covid-related state of emergency on Monday.The new emergency...