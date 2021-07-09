Cancel
Galion, OH

Janie Martin

By Wise Funeral Service
crawfordcountynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanie Martin, 76, died peacefully late Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home under the care of her family and Kindred Hospice after years of declining health. Clara Jane Martin was born in Galion on March 30, 1945, to the late Joe and Arva (Longacre) McCallister. Sadly, Arva died not long after Janie’s birth. Joe’s brother and sister-in-law, the late Harold and Mollie McCallister, raised Janie in a loving and nurturing home as the youngest of their six children. She grew up in Sulphur Springs and spent all four years of high school in the new Colonel Crawford High School, graduating in 1964. She met a young man from Galion by the name of William Martin and they were married on April 15, 1967, sharing 54 years of love, life, and laughter. In addition to being an excellent mom and homemaker, Janie worked in the GE Bucyrus Lamp Plant for 32 years. She was a longtime member of the former St. John Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs and was affiliated with the Loyal Order of the Moose, Eagles, American Legion, and BPOE Elks in both Ohio and Florida.

