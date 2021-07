Blurring the lines between movies and television, the second installment of Netflix’s horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, will arrive on the streaming service on July 9, exactly one week after the first film was released. The short wait time is nothing but good news for this franchise, which is loosely based on the young adult book series by R.L. Stine. Because while Fear Street Part 1 was decent, everything that didn’t work about the first film clicks into place in the sequel and makes the first movie look better in retrospect. Fear Street Part 2 manages to be a sweet coming-of-age tale, a gory slasher film, and a spooky ghost story all at once.