Chicago, IL

Experience Stunning Candlelight Concerts In Awe-Inspiring Open-Air Spaces This Summer

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 9 days ago

Chicago is gearing up for an amazing summer ahead. The pandemic has greatly limited what we can do for over a year now but things finally look to be on the up. Regardless of what the rest of the year holds, Chicago’s outdoor spaces will be some of the safest and most pleasant places to be as the city heats up and embraces the summer months.

Luckily, Fever Originals is bringing back its wildly popular Candlelight concert series to open-air venues for the summer season, from hidden courtyards to enchanting secret gardens. 2021 is a year to fill with memories and magic, and summer candlelight concerts offer some of the most mesmerizing experiences out there.

The series showcases classical and jazz music performances in utterly magical settings, as top musicians revive some of the greatest works in the classical and jazz genres while surrounded by flickering candlelight.

Note: For the safety of our audience, all of the candlelight will be provided through flameless candles. The experience will follow all Covid safety guidelines and regulations.

And of course, the open-air venues will allow for a stylish but safe socially distant setting. Enjoy an amazing view as you sip refreshing drinks and are whisked away by the magic of Mozart’s Best Works or the sweet sound of jazz with Chicago Soul Spectacular’s J azz and the Black Experience .

Throughout summer these unique concerts will be taking place at extraordinary venues like Salvage One’s Hidden Courtyard and Artifact Events’ stunning, historic courtyard. Flickering candles and skilled musicians combine to offer an awe-inspiring evening in each of these sublime surroundings.

The Candlelight series typically takes place twice each night with two back to back performances lasting roughly one hour. Doors usually open at least 30 minutes prior to each show.

The concerts have been met by countless 5-star reviews, and guests have called it “a creative, enchanting, and new concert experience” and that “the performers were fantastic!” Candlelight is an experience unlike any other, and you won’t want to miss out.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets in groups of two or four.

All shows will follow the government guidelines for safety measures and the events will always operate at safe capacities set out by law.

Open-Air Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight Open Air: John Coltrane Classic August 12, 2021 9:00 PM Tickets Candlelight Open-Air: Mozart's Best Works at Artifact Events August 18, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets Candlelight Open Air: Beethoven’s Best Works at Artifact Events August 25, 2021 6:30 PM
Tickets Candlelight Open Air: Miles Davis Classic Quintet September 3, 2021 9:15 PM Tickets
There are also many indoor concerts taking place in case you would rather watch the magic of a candlelight concert indoors!

Indoor Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight: Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and the Divas of Soul July 20, 2021 8:30 PM Tickets Candlelight: Best of Pop on Strings ft. Vivaldi, Gershwin & More July 21, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets Candlelight: Sam Cooke, Curtis Mayfield & More Chicago Greats July 23, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets
Candlelight Ballet: Songs from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker & More August 5, 2021 8:30 PM Tickets Candlelight: Magical Movie Soundtracks at Stan Mansion August 12, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets Candlelight: Classical Latin & Tango ft. Piazolla August 19, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong August 25, 2021 9:00 PM Tickets Candlelight Piano: From Liszt to Gershwin - Waltzes and Rhapsodies August 27, 2021 7:00 PM Tickets Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles September 1, 2021 6:30 PM Tickets

Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

