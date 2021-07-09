Experience Stunning Candlelight Concerts In Awe-Inspiring Open-Air Spaces This Summer

Escape to charming outdoor venues this summer at these enchanting Candlelight classical music concerts.

Chicago is gearing up for an amazing summer ahead. The pandemic has greatly limited what we can do for over a year now but things finally look to be on the up. Regardless of what the rest of the year holds, Chicago’s outdoor spaces will be some of the safest and most pleasant places to be as the city heats up and embraces the summer months.

Luckily, Fever Originals is bringing back its wildly popular Candlelight concert series to open-air venues for the summer season, from hidden courtyards to enchanting secret gardens. 2021 is a year to fill with memories and magic, and summer candlelight concerts offer some of the most mesmerizing experiences out there.

The series showcases classical and jazz music performances in utterly magical settings, as top musicians revive some of the greatest works in the classical and jazz genres while surrounded by flickering candlelight.

Note: For the safety of our audience, all of the candlelight will be provided through flameless candles. The experience will follow all Covid safety guidelines and regulations.

And of course, the open-air venues will allow for a stylish but safe socially distant setting. Enjoy an amazing view as you sip refreshing drinks and are whisked away by the magic of Mozart’s Best Works or the sweet sound of jazz with Chicago Soul Spectacular’s J azz and the Black Experience .

Throughout summer these unique concerts will be taking place at extraordinary venues like Salvage One’s Hidden Courtyard and Artifact Events’ stunning, historic courtyard. Flickering candles and skilled musicians combine to offer an awe-inspiring evening in each of these sublime surroundings.

The Candlelight series typically takes place twice each night with two back to back performances lasting roughly one hour. Doors usually open at least 30 minutes prior to each show.

The concerts have been met by countless 5-star reviews, and guests have called it “a creative, enchanting, and new concert experience” and that “the performers were fantastic!” Candlelight is an experience unlike any other, and you won’t want to miss out.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets in groups of two or four.

Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be one of Chicago’s most popular summer events! Purchase your tickets to this incredible concert series here.

All shows will follow the government guidelines for safety measures and the events will always operate at safe capacities set out by law.

Open-Air Candlelight Concerts

There are also many indoor concerts taking place in case you would rather watch the magic of a candlelight concert indoors!

Indoor Candlelight Concerts