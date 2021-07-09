16 cardiology 'firsts' in 2021

Robert Sogomonian, MD, MBA, RPVI, has joined Pierremont Cardiology to practice interventional cardiology, with a focus on vascular disease. Dr. Sogomonian joins the Willis-Knighton Physician Network after completing fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s and Beth Israel in New York City, as well as an internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai in Elmhurst, N.Y. He obtained his medical degree from American University of Antigua College of Medicine after graduating from the University of California, Riverside, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare administration from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.