A Pizzeria and Wine Bar Joins Boston’s Growing Collection of Strictly Vegan Restaurants
Double Zero, a New York-based pizzeria and wine bar, opens at 163 Newbury St. in Boston’s Back Bay on Friday, July 9, the latest entry in the Boston area’s small — but growing — strictly vegan dining scene. It’s the fifth Double Zero location from restaurateur and author Matthew Kenney, whose meatless restaurant portfolio spans from Bahrain to Buenos Aires and beyond. The original location in New York’s East Village is on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list, which honors restaurants Michelin inspectors deem both affordable and excellent.boston.eater.com
Comments / 0