The Truth About Miley Cyrus And Nicki Minaj's Iconic Feud

Everybody remembers where they were when, at the 2015 MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj took to the stage and spectacularly called out host Miley Cyrus. As E! News reported at the time, the rapper memorably quipped, "Back to this b***h who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what's good?" Minaj was referring to an interview Cyrus did with The New York Times, during which she opined that the hip-hop star was making the issue of awards recognition for Black artists all about her.