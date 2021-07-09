Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Muncie Arts and Plyspace Present ‘Open Curiosity’ a Virtual Workshop Series

munciejournal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncie, IN—PlySpace, the artist in residence program of The Muncie Arts and Culture Council is excited to announce Open Curiosity: An Exploration of Material as Metaphor. This workshop series will be led by Summer 2021 Virtual PlySpace Resident Carrie Dickason. The free, four-part workshop series will take place via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, beginning Tuesday, July 20 and ending Thursday, July 29. The program is open to ages 18+ and all skill levels. Registration is required. Sign up today at: PlySpace.org/open-curiosity.

www.munciejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Muncie, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Shaffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Art#Bfa#Textiles#Indiana University#Mfa#Fiber#Cranbrook Academy Of Art#Attraction Repulsion#Mi#Burlington City Arts#Interstate Projects#University Of Michigan#St Olaf University#The Corporation Of Yaddo#Hemera Foundation#Plyspace Summer Term#Plyspace Facebook#Plyspace Residency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy