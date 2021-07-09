What Anthony Bourdain Wished People Understood About Kitchen Confidential
Renowned celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was a man who could juggle a plethora of roles, seemingly with ease: he was a gifted TV presenter, a celebrity chef, an author, and more. He inspired many fans with his work, including his 2000 book, "Kitchen Confidential," a rare glimpse into the culinary industry through Bourdain's eyes. The book was an eye-opener for many fans. A Reddit user described their attachment to the book and wrote, "I read it when it first came out. I was working as the sous chef at a high end restaurant and his book just blew me away because it was the first one I'd ever read that actually captured what it is like to work in a top level kitchen."www.mashed.com
