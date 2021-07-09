What Anthony Bourdain Wished People Understood About Kitchen Confidential

The most important scene in Morgan Neville’s multilayered new documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, may be an early outtake from A Cook’s Tour, the TV travelogue that birthed No Reservations, that birthed an icon. In it, Bourdain, still getting his sea legs (one of the film’s revelations is how inexperienced a traveler its subject was, almost up to the moment he was the most famous traveler in the world), walks along an empty road in what appears to be Vietnam. First, he directs the cameraman on exactly how to frame the shot. Then he begins to walk and address the viewer: “I mean, to be honest, I’m not totally alone. Because clearly somebody is shooting this. I always love those, like, desert scenes, ‘I’m alone in the desert.’ Yeah, but who else’s footprints are those?”