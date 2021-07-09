Cancel
Food & Drinks

Aldi's Summery New Mini Cheesecake Flavors Have Fans Drooling

By Aimee Lamoureux
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aldi has great news for cheesecake fans. While the classic sweet and creamy dessert doesn't really need anything extra to make it taste delicious, it is also the perfect vehicle to mix in fruits and add toppings or other flavors. Ingredients like chocolate swirls or raspberries have long been added to the decadent dessert to make it even more flavorful, but Aldi is taking the concept of flavored cheesecakes to a new level with the release of their new Belmont Cheesecake Bites.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

