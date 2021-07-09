Aldi's Summery New Mini Cheesecake Flavors Have Fans Drooling

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there. Which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of Mexican-Americans, the popularity of Coke that is hecho en México (made in Mexico) has risen in recent years to the point where it is now sold in some Costco stores. No, it’s not the Coca-Cola with a yellow cap, but south-of-the-border Coke is instantly recognizable nonetheless: It’s always sold in a tall, slim glass bottle, while American Coke is usually sold in squat plastic bottles or aluminum cans. Mexican Coke can probably still do all the things American Coke can do, but there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that it doesn’t taste the same. Both drinks are made by the same company, so why the difference in flavor?