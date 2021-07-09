Aldi's Summery New Mini Cheesecake Flavors Have Fans Drooling
Aldi has great news for cheesecake fans. While the classic sweet and creamy dessert doesn't really need anything extra to make it taste delicious, it is also the perfect vehicle to mix in fruits and add toppings or other flavors. Ingredients like chocolate swirls or raspberries have long been added to the decadent dessert to make it even more flavorful, but Aldi is taking the concept of flavored cheesecakes to a new level with the release of their new Belmont Cheesecake Bites.www.mashed.com
