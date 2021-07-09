Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The New Gossip Girl Has Already Revealed Its Gossip Girl, and It’s Very, Very Stupid

By Allegra Frank
Slate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revived Gossip Girl has arrived, and with it comes a magnificent spoiler on day one: We already know who Gossip Girl is. In this iteration of Gossip Girl, which takes place squarely in the present day—there are enough references to the pandemic and quarantine and Zoom school to make your head spin—it only takes 20 minutes to find out who’s behind the bitchy private school blog. Instead of a single student, this Gossip Girl is multiple people: a group of beleaguered teachers who are fed up with the spoiled rich kids making them feel bad all the time.

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Tavi Gevinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Girls#Instagram#Og Gg#Irl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ is as soapy and ridiculous as ever

The new Gossip Girl‘s press tour hinted at an ominous new theme for the franchise: a socially-conscious look at wealth and class among the Gen-Z elite. Considering the original show’s brand as an absurd orgy of soap opera feuds, this seemed like an undesirable new direction. Fortunately, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is far less preachy than it sounds. While the new cast are more aware of their privilege (and more familiar with social justice buzzwords), the overall tone is as bitchy and ridiculous as ever, reveling in backstabbing plot-twists and ostentatious displays of wealth.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

In a Major Twist, the Identity of Gossip Girl Gets Revealed in the First Episode of Reboot

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is setting itself apart from the original in new and exciting ways. While it took us six whole seasons to learn that Dan Humphrey was the gossip blogger all along, the new series doesn't wait that long before letting us in on the secret. That's right: the identity — or should we say identities — of Gossip Girl are revealed in the very first episode. In a major twist, instead of it being one of the students, it's actually the teachers at Constance Billard, which is now a girls and boys school.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem.
TV SeriesElle

Gossip Girl

We've only just met the new faces controlling Constance Billard's social scene, and they're already making power moves: Days before the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl is set to premiere, the show has earned a season 2 renewal. As first reported in a Vanity Fair review by Richard Lawson,...
TV SeriesBattalion Texas AM

HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot has promising season premiere

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot was released on Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max to much fanfare from the original show’s audience. While the reboot focuses on a different cast of characters in the modern day, it does an excellent job balancing the original storyline. The progression of the first episode has characters rediscovering and reigniting the spite of the original Gossip Girl blog, now on the modern day Instagram platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Will Kristen Bell Narrate the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

Will the original Gossip Girl narrator Kristen Bell return for the reboot?. The new Gossip Girl series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on July 8. Luckily, Bell will be reprising her role as the anonymous narrator for the new class of Upper East Siders. The series will follow a bunch of private schoolers in the new age of social media.
TV & VideosPosted by
Glamour

Savannah Lee Smith on Playing Gossip Girl’s New HBIC

When the O.G. Gossip Girl premiered in 2007, the cast became instant stars. Every signature of a hit was there—a buzzy Rolling Stone cover, paparazzi snaps from set, a controversy or two or three, and countless tabloid headlines speculating which actors were dating in real life. Even today, well after they've moved on with other projects, stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley are asked about the characters they played over a decade ago.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The Cast of New Gossip Girl Talks Old Gossip Girl

The thing about a reboot is that it’s rarely judged outside of the context of its predecessor, especially when the original version ended its run less than a decade ago. We’re talking, of course, about Gossip Girl, the Upper East Side-documenting, star-making, headband-revolutionizing, drama-filled phenomenon that first aired in 2007. The original show turned its actors into household names and its style into a category of its own. Gossip Girl dripped in wealth and rye comebacks, and no storyline was too adult nor too absurd for these Upper East Side teens. Case in point: a risen-from-the-dead billionaire.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Gossip Girl writer reveals which character was meant to be Gossip Girl, says ‘it makes much more sense’

A writer on Gossip Girl has revealed which character was originally supposed to be the person behind the “Gossip Girl” blog.The hit drama – based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar – followed the lives of a group of wealthy teenagers living on the the upper east side in New York City.The show is narrated by an unknown, omniscient blogger named “Gossip Girl” (voiced by Kristen Bell) who routinely reveals secrets to stir drama across the show’s six seasons.Fans of the series will recall that the person behind the account was finally revealed to be Dan Humphrey (played...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl boss reveals if major characters will return in reboot

Gossip Girl's new reboot is just a few days away from dropping, but those of you expecting some of the biggest faces from the original to make a fan-pleasing appearance, you might be waiting a while. Joshua Safran, who worked on the 2007 series and has created this new version,...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Gossip Girl Reboot?

‘Gossip Girl’ is a teen drama series that serves as a reboot/ continuation of the original series of the same name that aired on The CW from 2007-2012. The new series focuses on a new ensemble of characters as they navigate life in a Manhattan private school. It is developed for television by Joshua Safran, with Kristen Bell serving as the narrator. It stars Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, and Eli Brown in the lead roles. If you are excited to check out this updated rendition of a classic show, you must be looking for its streaming information. In that case, allow us to help you. Here’s where you can stream ‘Gossip Girl’ online.
TV SeriesComicBook

Gossip Girl Reboot's Shocking Reveal Explained by Series Creator

Thursday morning brought the long-awaited return of Gossip Girl, as the reboot of the popular series made its debut on HBO Max. This version of the show takes place in the modern day and follows a different group of private school students, but there is still a Gossip Girl (narrated again by Kristen Bell), dishing all of the secrets publicly. In the original series, the identity of the Gossip Girl blog writer was a mystery until the very end, when it was revealed that Dan was behind the account. The reboot, however, unveils the identity of the Gossip Girl in a matter of minutes.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Premiere on HBO Max?

New faces, the same old drama. This week marks the premiere of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. And if you love sex, scandals, money, and lies, you have a new TV addiction on your radar. Set after the events of the original Gossip Girl, this installment is less of a...
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Whitney Peak's Virtual Set Teacher Has an OG 'Gossip Girl' Name!

Did you know Whitney Peak is still in high school?. The 18-year-old Gossip Girl star recently opened up about still being in school and having a virtual set teacher, whose name is very recognizable…. In her Elle magazine July 2021 digital cover feature, Whitney shared that her teacher’s name is...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Review: HBO Max’s Reboot Has No Secrets Worth Hearing

The original Gossip Girl, no matter its eventual identity, was first and foremost an agent of chaos. Dropping juicy details about the private lives of Manhattan’s rich and popular youth for all to see, the blog/narrator voiced by Kristen Bell was built to manufacture continuous confrontation; whether its posts were dabbling in truth or rumor didn’t matter. Its perpetual mission — to knock the privileged (teenage) elite off their comfy pedestals — guaranteed new embarrassments, complications, and celebrations were always a click away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy