The New Gossip Girl Has Already Revealed Its Gossip Girl, and It’s Very, Very Stupid
The revived Gossip Girl has arrived, and with it comes a magnificent spoiler on day one: We already know who Gossip Girl is. In this iteration of Gossip Girl, which takes place squarely in the present day—there are enough references to the pandemic and quarantine and Zoom school to make your head spin—it only takes 20 minutes to find out who’s behind the bitchy private school blog. Instead of a single student, this Gossip Girl is multiple people: a group of beleaguered teachers who are fed up with the spoiled rich kids making them feel bad all the time.slate.com
Comments / 0