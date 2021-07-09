The New Gossip Girl Has Already Revealed Its Gossip Girl, and It’s Very, Very Stupid

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is setting itself apart from the original in new and exciting ways. While it took us six whole seasons to learn that Dan Humphrey was the gossip blogger all along, the new series doesn't wait that long before letting us in on the secret. That's right: the identity — or should we say identities — of Gossip Girl are revealed in the very first episode. In a major twist, instead of it being one of the students, it's actually the teachers at Constance Billard, which is now a girls and boys school.