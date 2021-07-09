Cancel
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenyana Heard, OL, Midwestern State University

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege: Midwestern State (Texas) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. My technique and physicality is at an all-time high. I have good explosion off the ball. I can bend at the hip and I can drive guys down the field. I line up every play with a mindset of effort and finish. I have good lateral movement to pass set out on 3 techs and ends. I also can move well with my feet on the second level and can strike and drive linebackers.

Texas State
Lebron James
#Midwestern University#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ol#Center College#Kheard#Middle School#Naia#Nfl Draft Diamonds
