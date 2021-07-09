2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenyana Heard, OL, Midwestern State University

College: Midwestern State (Texas) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. My technique and physicality is at an all-time high. I have good explosion off the ball. I can bend at the hip and I can drive guys down the field. I line up every play with a mindset of effort and finish. I have good lateral movement to pass set out on 3 techs and ends. I also can move well with my feet on the second level and can strike and drive linebackers.