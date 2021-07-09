Cancel
Post Malone Drops Video For New Single 'Motley Crew'

By Lauren Crawford
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 9 days ago
'Motley Crew' is reportedly the lead single of Posty's long-awaited fourth studio album, 'PM4.'

