One is an award-winning comedy actor that will forever remain a pop culture icon and the other is a well-known #1 bestselling author & scholar. Though they come from rather different backgrounds, in reality, Rainn Wilson and Reza Aslan are two peas in a pod with their united curiosity in search of the meaning of life. Through their in-depth conversations surrounding a variety of topics, they are currently in the second season of their insightfully entertaining Metaphysical Milkshake podcast with Kast Media.