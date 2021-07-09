Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin falling to its 23 May swing low

By Saif Naqvi
ambcrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Failed breakout attempts have been a regular theme in the Bitcoin market of late. Its rally from 26-29 June failed to overturn the $36,500 price ceiling and its subsequent rallies were unable to topple $35,500 and $35,000. Market observers were put on alert once again after the price moved below $33K which presented the threat of another sell-off moving forward.

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#The Visible Range#Adx#Conclusion Bitcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

A trend reversal for Bitcoin will be inevitable if…

The volatility squeeze on Bitcoin’s charts has kept the market’s largest cryptocurrency in the news of late. Over the last 24 hours, however, another key metric flashed something intriguing. Possibly, Bitcoin’s price could substantially change its course over the next few weeks. Bitcoin, at the time of writing, was trading...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin in the coming days: I would not be surprised if Bitcoin…

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager is due to release a large amount of BTC after a six-month lock-up period. Several speculations are being made around this event, one of them being that the GBTC unlock may effect price volatility in Bitcoin markets in the coming weeks.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar By 2050 And Soar To $66,000 By The End Of 2021

Bitcoin has struggled over the last few months, falling by more than half from its peak of around $65,000 set in April. The bitcoin price is still up significantly from before it began its latest rally in October, a bull run that sent combined crypto market to a staggering $2.5 trillion before crashing back (subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and discover crypto blockbusters poised for 1,000% gains).
Marketsambcrypto.com

This is how trading habits indicate Bitcoin’s ‘price is going to go…’

There has been widespread excitement lately, regarding the adoption of cryptocurrencies among institutional investors. As the price of Bitcoin and subsequently, its correlated assets surged up over the past year, many investors flocked to this emerging market to place their bets. Options and futures markets have received unprecedented attention over...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsinvesting.com

Historically low spot volumes and investor indecision weigh on Bitcoin price

If one word could be used to describe how the majority of participants in the cryptocurrency ecosystem feel about the near-term outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) it would be 'undecided', as mixed signals from all manner of indicators have many traders waiting for a significant move in either direction before planning their next entry point.
Stocksambcrypto.com

This move would provide this confirmation for Cardano’s price movement

The Alonzo White test net kicked off on 15 July as Cardano inched closer towards enabling smart contracts on its platform. The recent upgrade allows about 500 users to test its smart contract features, a significant size up when compared to Alonzo Blue which was open to a limited number of participants.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This is how confident whales are about Ethereum’s price

Ethereum has lost nearly 60% of its value since its peak back in May. However, the scale of the reversal in the value of the second-largest cryptocurrency has definitely invited more interest and support from crypto-holders in the market. ETH recently lost its support at $2,000 and dropped to $1,844, before recovering somewhat. To the market’s traders, however, this was a good entry point, with the subsequent buying pressure pushing the alt’s value to its press time value of $1,959.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Bounces Above $31,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Marginally As Bitcoin Bounces Above $31,000– July 17, 2021. Bitcoin is still confined between $31,000 and $41,273 price levels as Bitcoin bounces above $31,000. Nonetheless, the price tussles between buyers and sellers have compelled BTC/USD to trade in a narrow range between $31,000 and $34,400. However, the bears appear to have the upper hand as Bitcoin trades above the critical support at $31,000.
Cell Phonespensacolavoice.com

How Long Does It Take to Mine 1 Bitcoin on a Phone

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be very lucrative. Of course, there is always the risk of losing, because they are subject to volatility, or frequent changes in value. What makes them particularly interesting for investment is that there is only a certain amount of cryptocurrencies and that there is no possibility of “producing” additional ones. This is exactly what further raises their value.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes above $32,000, further lows from there?

BTC saw a quick spike higher overnight. BTC/USD moved lower over the past hours. Bitcoin targets $30,000 next. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today as the market saw a quick spike above the $32,000 mark overnight and moved lower from there. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to push towards further lows later today.
Marketswmleader.com

Bitcoin Holds Above $30K but Price Chart Looks ‘Ugly’

Bitcoin bounced to around $32,200 after touching a 2.5-week low early Friday near $31,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market value may have been buoyed by a CoinDesk report that Bank of America has approved trading in bitcoin futures for some clients, according to Edward Moya, senior market analyst for Oanda.
Marketsu.today

BTC, BNB, ADA, DOGE and LTC Price Analysis for July 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy