Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin falling to its 23 May swing low

Ethereum has lost nearly 60% of its value since its peak back in May. However, the scale of the reversal in the value of the second-largest cryptocurrency has definitely invited more interest and support from crypto-holders in the market. ETH recently lost its support at $2,000 and dropped to $1,844, before recovering somewhat. To the market’s traders, however, this was a good entry point, with the subsequent buying pressure pushing the alt’s value to its press time value of $1,959.