Students don’t need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By NBC News
kyma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, NBC NEWS) - The CDC just updated its guidance for schools… And says students and teachers who are entirely vaccinated do not need to wear masks while inside. The agency says that children and adolescents benefit from in-person learning. And returning to schools in the fall...

Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

How the COVID Delta Variant Affects Masking Even for Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated people have been able to stop wearing their face masks in many situations, but the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant now has some health officials urging for continued mask-wearing even for the fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health are now...
POTUSgoodmorningamerica.com

CDC puts out new guidance on masks in schools

Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Back to school 2021: Alabama doctors encourage school vaccinations as Delta spreads

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. With just weeks to go before some Alabama schools start the fall semester and as the contagious Delta coronavirus variant spreads, officials at the state departments of education and public health are urging everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their communities and allow for safe school reopening.
Public Healthwgno.com

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Utah Stateksl.com

Pediatricians urging Utahns to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts

Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake wear masks as they get on a bus after their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Now's the time for students 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Utah pediatricians said Friday. (Scott G Winterton,Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Now's the time for students 12 and older to get vaccinated againstCOVID-19 so they can be fully immunized before school starts, a pair of Utah pediatricians said Friday, urging parents who have doubts about the shots to talk to their family doctors to clear up any misinformation.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Advisors to Discuss 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to adults with weakened immune systems — the immunocompromised — will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
KidsNBC San Diego

COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 12 Could Be Available By Midwinter

COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 12 Could Be Available By Midwinter. For many parents, COVID-19 vaccines for elementary and middle schoolers can’t come soon enough. The wait could come to an end by the end of the year or early 2022. Pfizer anticipates results on its clinical trials in kids...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

