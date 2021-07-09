‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot
“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?www.miamiherald.com
