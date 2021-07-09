Meeker Animal Hospital hosts free spay/neuter event
More than 30 cats were spayed/neutered and vaccinated during Meeker Animal Hospital's free spay neuter day June 29. Practice owners Dr. Deseree Brown DVM and Dr. Dustin Brown DVM partnered with Dr. Lesa Staubus, DVM, American Humane, for the event. They were assisted by Alyson Overman and Jacie Ross, students at the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences. American Humane, a leading national animal welfare organization, and Operation Catnip, a Stillwater-based nonprofit, donated medicine and supplies and Common Bonds, a statewide collaboration united to end the needless euthanasia of savable shelter animals, worked to connect participating partners.www.news-star.com
