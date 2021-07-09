Cancel
Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 55, Shane Irwin

By Drew Roberts
obnug.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another palindrome. Nearly halfway done with this thing! With 55 days left until the season starts in earnest, today we’ll look at #55 on the Bronco football roster—Shane Irwin. #55, Shane Irwin, RS Senior, DE. Stats. Height: 6’ 3”. Weight: 265 lbs (+11) High School/College: Palos Verdes HS,...

