Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 55, Shane Irwin

Are we still trying to make sense of ESPN’s Football Power Index ratings? Why, yes we are. It’s my turn to weigh in. So ESPN re-released its preseason FPI, saying there were errors in the first one. And it has Boise State busting all the way up from No. 78 to…No. 71? (UCF zoomed from 70 to 34, and BYU from 63 to 38.) The Broncos’ predicted record is 7-5. As has been pointed out, that would mean losses to UCF, Oklahoma State, BYU, Nevada, and some random train wreck. Yes, possible. But that means at least two losses on the blue turf. The Broncos are being docked points for having a new coach. Andy Avalos is not your everyday newbie, though. This Boise State program is part of his DNA, and from what I’ve seen, Avalos has this team really glued together. Pay no attention to that computer behind the curtain.