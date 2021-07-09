Cancel
Movies

First Look Behind The Scenes Of John Wick 4 Revealed

By Apeksha Bagchi
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, John Wick 4 has finally started filming. The cast of the film has been busy sharing training videos from the set. These are all in preparation for their respective roles in order to ensure fans that the fourth film in the saga is also going to pack quality high octane action like the last three installments. And now, another actor from the film, Shamier Anderson has shared a close-up peek at the extreme efforts he is putting in to get ready for his currently undisclosed role in John Wick 4.

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

