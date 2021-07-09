First Look Behind The Scenes Of John Wick 4 Revealed

It might be a little unnecessary to point out that principal cast members from the John Wick series are going to stick around for the fourth installment, since John Wick is very concerned with its ongoing narratives and the way the lore is expanded in each film, but it’s still nice to know that Ian McShane is officially coming back to play New York Continental manager Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4 (via Deadline). It’s not because Winston is a fun character (he is) or because McShane is a good actor (he is), it’s because Winston’s traitorous ass is in desperate need of a serious goddamn beating at the hands of John Wick and the Bowery King.