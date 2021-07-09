Cancel
Rangers, F Brett Howden agree to one-year deal

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brett Howden agreed to a one-year deal on Friday. The team did not release financial details, but the New York Post reported it is worth $885,000. Howden, 23, appeared in 42 games in 2020-21 and had seven points (one goal, six...

