Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Gay Men’s Choir Abandons Attempt At Trolling The Right, Deletes Video Saying Gay Agenda ‘Coming For Your Children’

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju9ht_0as8gtFp00

Obviously, in the insular world of lefty San Francisco’s dominant political and popular culture, it seemed a cutesy bit of trolling that a group of gay men would announce, in song, to conservative parents that they are “coming for your children.”

But someone apparently got the word to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus that such a haughty display focusing on children, following on the heels of an aggressive monthlong campaign promoting the LGBTQ lifestyle, was not a good idea.

The chorus seems to have taken down a music video in which it sings about converting kids to the gay rights’ agenda, over the objections and protection of heterosexual parents, who in turn and in time, be converted themselves.

In the video, the chorus sings:

“You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make ’em wear pleated pants, we don’t care… we’ll convert your children… we’ll make them tolerant and fair.”

“Just like you worried, they’ll change their group of friends. You won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted/When they start finding things online/That you’ve kept far from their sight.”

“We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul. … We’ll convert your children: someone’s gotta teach them not to hate!”

“We’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children! We’re coming for them, we’re coming for them, WE’RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!”

“Your children will care about fairness and justice for others! Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers! Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you! The gay agenda is coming home! The gay agenda is here! … Come on, try a little pride.”

“We’ll convert your children, then we’ll turn to you. We’ll convert your children and make an ally of you yet.”

The conservative website Post Millennial reported on Wednesday, “At the time of publishing, the video has now been made unavailable on YouTube,” where “the song drew in an abysmal rating, with only 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes before the video was made private.”

The group posted a lengthy reaction on Twitter.

At The American Conservative on Wednesday, right-leaning columnist Rod Dreher noted of the song, “Tell me that Hungarian PM Viktor Orban was wrong to pass the law keeping LGBT media from targeting kids. They are making his case for them. This thing ought to be played all over Hungarian media.”

“What these smart-asses in San Francisco did was make a satirical song and video that would win them plaudits in their own circles by making fun of normies,” Dreher added.

“They posted this online on July 1. My guess is that they began hearing back today from LGBT people outside of safe blue districts telling them that they are out of their damn minds. This is confirming the worst possible stereotype: the gays are targeting our kids [emphasis original]. I say fantastic: the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus said the quiet part out loud.”

“I’m still flabbergasted by how idiotic this was. These childless men apparently have no idea at all how most people feel about their children,” Dreher concluded. “The contempt these men show towards parents who don’t think like them is at the heart of this. The taunting that says, whatever your religious beliefs, we are going to steal the hearts and minds of your children, and there is nothing you hicks can do to stop us. It gives the game away. It gives the game away for them, and for all their corporate allies.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 306

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Dreher
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Rights#Gay People#Music Video#On Children#Gay Men#Lgbtq#Post Millennial#Twitter#The American Conservative#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Top Republican Demands Janet Yellen Testifies About $44 Billion In Unused COVID Funds

A top GOP congressman urged Democrats to require Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify about $44 billion in unused coronavirus rental assistance funds. House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry wrote to his counterpart Chairwoman Maxine Waters on Tuesday, demanding her to force Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify about the apparent gross mismanagement of government funds. Just $1.5 billion of the $46 billion allotted to the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program since December has been doled out to 350,000 U.S. households, according to McHenry.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

‘We are just going to let them keep flailing’: Black creators on TikTok go on indefinite ‘strike’ to protest dance appropriation

Black creators on TikTok have gone on a “strike” to challenge the appropriation of their content by white users.As part of the strike, users have refused to choreograph dances to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Thot S***”. The creators aim to prove that the video-sharing app depends on their creativity to boost viral trends and that their work is routinely adapted by white creators who don’t credit them.The 26-year-old rapper’s new song has been used in more than 168,000 TikTok videos since Thursday (24 June), and has amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify. Despite the song’s popularity, no particular...
Behind Viral VideosRolling Stone

How Brandan Robertson, a.k.a. the ‘Tik-Tok Preacher,’ Is Taking on the Anti-LGBTQ Teachings of His Faith

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August 2021 issue of the magazine. Recently this thing has been happening to Brandan Robertson. He’ll be at a gay bar, minding his own business (sort of), when someone will approach to ask, “Are you a pastor by any chance?” Robertson will nod. “Are you that pastor who did that video on LGBT inclusion?” Robertson will nod again. Then, the gratitude will start flowing. “Thank you for what you do,” they’ll gush. And, “I appreciate what you said.” And, “I sent your video to my parents.”
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus under fire for controversial video

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is receiving significant backlash, mostly from conservatives on social media, after posting a music video online jokingly detailing how they’ll “convert your children.”. The SFGMC song was originally posted as “A Message from the Gay Community.” The outrage from right-wing media and commentators, including...
Religionfoxbangor.com

SF Gay Men’s Chorus Sticks by Controversial Song, Claim Death Threats

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is not backing down from a controversial song in the wake of what they claim is a wave of death threats coming their way. Here’s the deal … the SFGMC recently posted a song across social media where they satirically sing, “We’ll convert your children,” but they say it’s being taken out of context and they’re getting lots of hateful backlash, including violent threats.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Woman shuts down homophobic Karen who called to complain about her company’s Pride Month post in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman named Hannah completely shutting down a homophobic Karen over the phone. Hannah, or @actuallynothx on TikTok, posted a now viral video of her conversation with the Karen, saying in the caption that the caller was mad because the company Hannah works for posted about Pride Month on social media. The TikTok has received over 700,000 views and about 130,000 likes.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Dude tries to tear down Pride flag, gets outsmarted by lesbian’s ingenious carabiner trick

A young man was left embarrassed after struggling to yank off a pride flag displayed out of a garage. The incident was caught on security footage and shows a person trying to repeatedly tear down a stranger's Pride flag. The Phoenix resident, an apparent homophobe, was shirtless and covered his face up, as he walked up to the garage and tried to tear down the flag. The flag was put on display by a lesbian woman on her garage door. The video was posted by @leftovergains on TikTok, where it viral and has been viewed over 1 million times. The video also found its way onto Twitter where it was shared close to 2,000 times and liked by almost 11,000 people.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Heroic service rep stands up to homophobic customer who called to rant about Pride month

As Pride Month comes to a close, a TikTok video of a service representative shutting down a homophobic caller's rant is going viral on social media. A series of videos posted by TikTok user @acutallynothx, known as Hannah, shows her speaking to a woman who made a call simply to complain about the fact that the company Hannah works for had "posted about #PrideMonth on social media." From their conversation, it is evident that the unnamed customer was more interested in simply yelling at a representative than resolving their so-called "issue."
Relationshipsidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: They are coming for your children

Evil has become emboldened; it now openly states its mission. The following is a portion of the lyrics of a newly released song by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus:. This song was posted on Youtube on July 1, 2021; it was quickly taken down, but not before being copied and reposted by an alert crusader. The homosexual community now claims the song was made in jest. Baloney. Go to the Internet and check out “A message from the Gay Community, We’re coming for your children” and decide for yourself.
ReligionHickory Daily Record

Column: Let's repent and walk with God

Good morning again. I pray that we all had a good and prosperous week. The favorite song of my great-grandmother, who died at (what we could best come up with) the age of 103, was “Walk With me Lord.” She would tell me stories of her life and the struggles that she had growing up in America as a Black, uneducated woman in the South.

Comments / 306

Community Policy