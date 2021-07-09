Gay Men’s Choir Abandons Attempt At Trolling The Right, Deletes Video Saying Gay Agenda ‘Coming For Your Children’

Obviously, in the insular world of lefty San Francisco’s dominant political and popular culture, it seemed a cutesy bit of trolling that a group of gay men would announce, in song, to conservative parents that they are “coming for your children.”

But someone apparently got the word to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus that such a haughty display focusing on children, following on the heels of an aggressive monthlong campaign promoting the LGBTQ lifestyle, was not a good idea.

The chorus seems to have taken down a music video in which it sings about converting kids to the gay rights’ agenda, over the objections and protection of heterosexual parents, who in turn and in time, be converted themselves.

In the video, the chorus sings:

“You think we’re sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened, you think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct.”

“We’ll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make ’em wear pleated pants, we don’t care… we’ll convert your children… we’ll make them tolerant and fair.”

“Just like you worried, they’ll change their group of friends. You won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted/When they start finding things online/That you’ve kept far from their sight.”

“We’ll convert your children – Yes we will! – reaching one and all, there’s really no escaping it, cause even grandma likes RuPaul. … We’ll convert your children: someone’s gotta teach them not to hate!”

“We’re coming for them, we’re coming for your children! We’re coming for them, we’re coming for them, WE’RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!”

“Your children will care about fairness and justice for others! Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers! Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you! The gay agenda is coming home! The gay agenda is here! … Come on, try a little pride.”

“We’ll convert your children, then we’ll turn to you. We’ll convert your children and make an ally of you yet.”

The conservative website Post Millennial reported on Wednesday, “At the time of publishing, the video has now been made unavailable on YouTube,” where “the song drew in an abysmal rating, with only 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes before the video was made private.”

The group posted a lengthy reaction on Twitter.

At The American Conservative on Wednesday, right-leaning columnist Rod Dreher noted of the song, “Tell me that Hungarian PM Viktor Orban was wrong to pass the law keeping LGBT media from targeting kids. They are making his case for them. This thing ought to be played all over Hungarian media.”

“What these smart-asses in San Francisco did was make a satirical song and video that would win them plaudits in their own circles by making fun of normies,” Dreher added.

“They posted this online on July 1. My guess is that they began hearing back today from LGBT people outside of safe blue districts telling them that they are out of their damn minds. This is confirming the worst possible stereotype: the gays are targeting our kids [emphasis original]. I say fantastic: the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus said the quiet part out loud.”

“I’m still flabbergasted by how idiotic this was. These childless men apparently have no idea at all how most people feel about their children,” Dreher concluded. “The contempt these men show towards parents who don’t think like them is at the heart of this. The taunting that says, whatever your religious beliefs, we are going to steal the hearts and minds of your children, and there is nothing you hicks can do to stop us. It gives the game away. It gives the game away for them, and for all their corporate allies.”

