A team of experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) predicted in 1972 that society would collapse if there was exponential economic and population growth, using up the limited resources. The findings were published in a book called The Limits to Growth (LtG). At the time, this prediction became a controversial take, subject to heated debates. Decades later, their predictions seem to be coming true. This was confirmed by Gaya Herrington who gathered empirical evidence as part of her research for her Master's thesis at Harvard University. She was able to reinforce that we are well on our way to a collapsed society.