Letter: Do something Rye! Vote for Article 22

Money fuels our partisan flames and the oxygen is NH Gerrymandering and partisan redistricting. Executive Council District 2 that stretches from Dover to Concord to Keene is blatantly obvious. Harder to see but even more egregious is situations like the over 12,000 Pelham residents who are packaged with over 24,000 Hudson voters into a single district, so ALL representatives for those 36,000 voters go to one side. Similar scenarios exist across NH from two decades of slanted redistricting and we will slide further down that slope this coming decade if you and others do not do more.