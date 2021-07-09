Cancel
Middlesex College, Jewish Family Services receive funding to provide resources to juvenile detention centers during pandemic

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal highlighted an effort by the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC), in conjunction with the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Committee, that awarded more than $85,000 to two community-based organizations to provide resources to county-operated juvenile detention centers during the public health emergency through the Detention Center Support Initiative.

