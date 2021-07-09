Middlesex College, Jewish Family Services receive funding to provide resources to juvenile detention centers during pandemic

The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) was selected by the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation to receive a $5,000 grant. This funding was awarded to continue the foundation’s support in the Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program (CFSVP), one of CPC’s Child Abuse Intervention programs. CFSVP, which had transitioned to fully virtual visitations over the course of the pandemic, has recently completed its transition back to in-person visits. This support from the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation will provide crucial funding for the program as the community faces the rising child abuse reports being placed following the height of COVID-19.