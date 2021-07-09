Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Six Months Later, The ID Of Cop Who Killed Trump Supporter Ashli Babbit Has Come To Light

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzFoq_0as8flTS00

In a recent email to supporters, former President Donald Trump asked, “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?”

Babbitt was an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6 mayhem at the U.S. Capitol.

Apparently, six months later, we have an answer.

According to reports in conservative media, his name is Lt. Michael Byrd.

In a distinct reversal of almost every other officer-involved shooting in America, the Capitol Police and federal prosecutors have steadfastly refused to identify him – although they had no problem announcing in April that the unidentified officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting Babbitt, who was unarmed.

Perhaps one reason is that the shooting turns the liberal “narrative” on its head.

Babbitt, again unarmed, is white; Byrd, who fired the only shot that day, is black.

The conservative website Real Clear Investigations reported Byrd’s identity on Wednesday.

For its evidence, RCI noted, “In a little-noticed exchange, Byrd was cited by the acting House sergeant at arms during a brief discussion of the officer who shot Babbitt at a Feb. 25 House hearing.”

“Both C-SPAN and CNN removed his name from transcripts, but CQ Transcripts — which, according to its website, provides ‘the complete word from Capitol Hill; exactly as it was spoken’ — recorded the Capitol official, Timothy Blodgett, referring to the cop as ‘Officer Byrd.’ His name is clearly audible in the videotape of the hearing.”

“Byrd appears to match the description of the shooter, who video footage shows is an African American dressed that day in a business suit. Jewelry, including a beaded bracelet and lapel pin, also match up with photos of Byrd,” RCI continued.

“In addition, Byrd’s resume lines up with what is known about the experience and position of the officer involved in the shooting – a veteran USCP officer who holds the rank of lieutenant and is the commander of the House Chamber Section of the Capitol Police. Following the shooting, Byrd’s Internet footprint was scrubbed, including his social media and personal photos.”

RCI quoted a lawyer hired by Babbitt’s family who claims to have a witness that can confirm Byrd as the shooter. RCI also noted that a Capitol Police spokeswoman did not deny the claim when it asked if Byrd fired the fatal shot.

The kicker, according to RCI, is that Byrd has a record of mishandling his weapon.

“In February 2019,” RCI reported, “Lt. Byrd was investigated for leaving his department-issued Glock-22 firearm unattended in a restroom on the House side of the Capitol, even though the potent weapon, which fires .40-caliber rounds, has no manual safety to prevent unintended firing.”

“Fortunately, the abandoned gun was discovered by another officer during a routine security sweep. A Glock-22 was used in the Babbitt shooting.”

One America News Network reported that the Capitol Police defended Byrd in a statement, saying “the lieutenant did not know if protesters were armed” and that he “believed his life was in danger.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Comments / 29

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trump Supporter#Air Force#The Capitol Police#Real Clear Investigations#Rci#House#Cnn#An African American#Uscp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“Fake News” Poll Shows Americans Faith In Media Dwindled

Former President Donald Trump spent four years complaining about “fake news,” and that the national press corps were the “enemy of the people.”. The media returned the favor by denouncing Trump as a tyrannical threat to the republic and unfit for office for noting its lopsided, liberal bias against him and his followers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Nominee’s Deleted Tweets ‘Raise Serious Concerns’ About Fitness To Serve, GOP Senator Says

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the top federal housing deleted several tweets disparaging law enforcement and Republicans, the Senate Banking Committee’s ranking member said. Ranking Member Pat Toomey urged Julia Gordon, who President Joe Biden nominated to lead the Federal Housing Administration, to assist him in recovering her deleted...
ProtestsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Feds Arrest Five Family Members Who Walked Into Capitol Building During Jan. 6 Riot

FBI agents on Monday arrested five members of the Munn family of Borger, Texas, for entering the Capitol Building during the riot on Jan. 6. Those arrested included parents Thomas and Dawn Munn, and their children Kayli Munn, Kristi Munn and Joshua Munn, according to the criminal complaint filed in the D.C. District Court. All five members were charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, among other charges; a sixth member of the family, a minor child, was not charged, Fox 8 reported.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump makes Ashli Babbitt, killed in the Capitol riot, into a martyr. Why that's so dangerous.

When Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot dead by police while trying to force her way through a barricaded door protecting members of the House of Representatives from a mob of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, she was energized in part by then-President Donald Trump's big lie that Democrats were hard at work stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners.
Law Enforcementtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Naming the Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Unarmed January 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Most police departments — including Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police — are required to release an officer’s name within days of a fatal shooting. Not the U.S. Capitol Police, which is controlled by Congress and answers only to Congress. It can keep the public in the dark about the identity and investigation of an officer involved in a shooting indefinitely.
Oklahoma StateMSNBC

Six months later, Oklahoma's Lankford faces heat over Jan. 6 vote

In the runup to Jan. 6, Senate Republican leaders invested time and energy into keeping their members together on certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. By Jan. 2, those intra-party efforts were unraveling. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) got the ball rolling, announcing his plan to contest the election...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Fencing Around U.S. Capitol Coming Down Six Months After Jan. 6 Attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Workers began to remove the last of the high-security fence around the U.S. Capitol on Friday, more than six months after former President Donald Trump's supporters launched a deadly assault on the home of the U.S. Congress. The eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing at one point surrounded several...

Comments / 29

Community Policy