Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Creedence Clearwater Revival Scores Digital Chart-Topper

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally — nearly 50 years after they split — Creedence Clearwater Revival has scored a Number One hit on a Billboard singles charts. The group, led by songwriter John Fogerty, scored a whopping 17 Top 30 era-defining hits between 1968 and 1972 — with no less than four of them stalling at Number Two. At last, the band has topped the charts with their 1970 classic “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” hitting Number One on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales Chart for two consecutive weeks.

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Clifford
Person
John Fogerty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topper#Rock Band#Riaa Diamond#Aor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwhatsupnewp.com

50 years later, Creedence’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” hits #1 in the charts

50 years since Creedence Clearwater Revival delivered a body of work that has inspired and electrified generations of fans, the band has landed their all-time highest chart position with “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales Chart for two consecutive weeks. Astonishingly—despite...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Metallica Drops 1991 Rough Mix And Three Covers Of ‘The Unforgiven’

Metallica has just dropped a total of four versions of their legendary “Black Album” classic, “The Unforgiven.” Fans are already raving about the band's own May 14th, 1991 “rough mix,” which will be featured on the band's upcoming massive 30th anniversary box set for 1991's the “Black Album” set for release on September 10th.
MusicRevolver

Hear Poppy's Catchy New Grunge Song "Her"

We have purple cassettes of Poppy's ravenous new EP, EAT, available in our store. Shop for those and so much more!. Poppy is having one helluva year. After performing at the Grammys, dropping a cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and unloading her ferocious new EAT EP, which is one of our favorite albums of the year so far, the post-genre artist has now returned with another new song called "Her."
CelebritiesCMT

Jason Aldean Earns 25th Career Chart-Topper With “Blame It On You”

Jason Aldean has just earned his 25th No. 1 country radio hit, as “Blame It On You” tops this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart. With “Blame It On You,” Aldean earns back-to-back No. 1 hits from his ninth studio album 9. Aldean has also earned 34 Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, since he made his debut back in 2005. To date, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified Platinum, and he’s earned 15 billion streams and 20 million in album sales.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Rock + Metal Has Dominated Pure Album Sales in 2021

Halfway through 2021, rock and metal has absolutely dominated the Pure Album Sales charts in the U.S. In a new report from Chart Data, nine spots in the Top 10 are claimed by rock and metal groups, including Metallica, AC/DC and Foo Fighters. If you look at the Billboard 200,...
Musicwfpk.org

Metallica members join Kamasi Washington at Hollywood Bowl

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington is one of dozens of musicians who have recorded versions of Metallica songs for The Metallica Blacklist, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s iconic self-titled LP, known to fans as The Black Album. Washington‘s contribution is “My Friend of Misery”. Metallica members Kirk Hammett...
MusicNew Haven Register

Coldplay Confirm New Album 'Music of the Spheres'

Coldplay have officially announced their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The 12-track LP, produced by pop hitmaker Max Martin, will be out on October 15th. The band released an album trailer for Music of the Spheres called “Overtura” on Tuesday, along with a note posted to Instagram where they announced that a new single, “Coloratura,” would be released this Friday. The next album single will follow in September.
Klamath Falls, ORbasinlife.com

Creedence Revelation Coming to Ross Ragland Theater, Sunday, August 1, the Randy Linder Creedence Clearwater Revelation Tribute Band!

Come see the Creedence Clearwater Revelation, Sunday, August 1st 6PM, at Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls!. The presentation by Randy Linder and his band as a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival is second to none! They have entertained audiences from California to New York with the beloved hits that came from CCR between the years of 1968 and 1972 and a few of John Fogertys’ solo hits.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

Stray Kids debut in at #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart with 'Mixtape: OH'

Stray Kids is proving their remarkable global growth by reaching the top of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart with "Mixtape: OH." According to Billboard's official website on July 6, Stray Kids' new digital single "Mixtape: OH," released on June 26, proudly ranked No. 1 on the "World Digital Song Sales Chart." This was Stray Kids' first No. 1 hit on the Billboard chart, as they expand their explosive worldwide popularity.
Musicallkpop.com

Following “My Time” footsteps last year, Jungkook’s “Euphoria” peaks at #1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales in its 73rd week on the chart

BTS Jungkook’s solo song “Euphoria” keeps reaching new milestones and remains popular, even being released nearly 3 years ago. It is the first K-pop male idol solo song to be eligible for Gold RIAA certification after it had sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. It is also the first and only BTS solo song to receive a RIAJ Silver certification.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Tom DeLonge And Travis Barker Still Have Unreleased Music From Box Car Racer

Tom DeLonge says that he and Travis Barker have talked about releasing another song from their side-project, Box Car Racer. The Blink-182 (past and present) members recorded it around 20 years ago and only released one album. Now with the 20th anniversary of the release, DeLonge was asked about it in a recent interview with NME.
MusicBillboard

Mora Earns First Top 10 on Top Latin Albums Chart With 'Primer Día de Clases'

The 16-track set surges 36-7. Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and producer Mora scores his first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as Primer Día de Clases shoots to No. 7 from No. 36 on the July 24-dated survey. It’s the biggest jump to the list’s top 10 since J Balvin’s Colores climbed 30 positions (32-2, chart dated April 4, 2020) after its first full tracking week.
CelebritiesBillboard

Post Malone & ‘Crew’ Debut at No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs Chart

Post Malone powers to his fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart as “Motley Crew” debuts in the top slot. The song, released July 9 on Republic Records, leads the July 24-dated chart as it begins as the genre’s most streamed song of the week. With “Motley Crew”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy