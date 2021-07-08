Creedence Clearwater Revival Scores Digital Chart-Topper

We have purple cassettes of Poppy's ravenous new EP, EAT, available in our store. Shop for those and so much more!. Poppy is having one helluva year. After performing at the Grammys, dropping a cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and unloading her ferocious new EAT EP, which is one of our favorite albums of the year so far, the post-genre artist has now returned with another new song called "Her."