2021 Lusk Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

The Jackson Giants are still trying to find some traction in the 2021 season after a pair of big losses to Casper on Wednesday afternoon. Post 43 has been competitive in most of their games and went 1-3 in their own Teton Classic earlier this month. But it was a rough day for the Jackson pitcher who walked 11 men in a game 1 loss to Casper 14-4 and allowed 9 runs in one inning in a 13-2 loss in the nightcap of that doubleheader. So as of right now, the Giants sit at 10-34.