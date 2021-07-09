2021 Lusk Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]
The Lusk girls basketball team certainly had some momentum heading into the state tournament thanks to 3 wins in the 2A East regional. The Tigers beat Glenrock, Pine Bluffs, and Sundance to secure a #1 seed. Their opening-round opponent at the state tourney was Big Piney and Lusk prevailed in that game 42-33. The Tigers outscored the Punchers 16-5 in the 2nd quarter and were led in scoring in the contest by Abby Kottwitz with 12 points and Lily Kruger had 9.wyopreps.com
