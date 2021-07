Is Iron Maiden releasing new music on July 15? The signs are certainly there that something is happening. This of course all started back in 2019 when longtime Iron Maiden producer Kevin "Caveman" Shirley posted in his social media recap that he was "working very hard on an unnamed but not-very-secret project" throughout the year, which left "a loud ringing in my ears." This was followed up in both 2020 and 2021 by members of the band hinting that something might be coming. Now here's where things get weird.