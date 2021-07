On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Tourism unveiled a marker at Arrington Vineyards honoring Kix Brooks for the Tennessee Music Pathways. Brooks, one-half of the country duo, Brooks & Dunn, is the co-owner of the winery Arrington Vineyards and was the first recipient of the CMA Humanitarian Award. Brooks serves on the boards of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, the Country Music Association, and the CMA Foundation.