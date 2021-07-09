Cancel
NBA

Who Will the Kings Draft #9 Overall?

watchstadium.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings have had plenty of lottery picks in recent history and have the ninth pick this year. We look closer at the type of player they might select.

watchstadium.com

NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 20th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James looks absolutely ridiculous courtside for Game 5

It’s been a long time since LeBron James was at the NBA Finals as a spectator. He showed up to Game 5 looking absolutely ridiculous. LeBron James is sitting courtside at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a, well, questionable outfit, if we’re being honest. He’s wearing a very busy shirt with sunglasses that should probably only be worn in Cancun.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates draft C Henry Davis with first overall pick

The Pirates made a major splash at the top of the 2021 MLB Draft. In GM Ben Cherington’s first draft with the Pirates, he selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick in the draft. After months of speculation with Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and...
MLBbcinterruption.com

Sal Frelick Taken 15th Overall in MLB Draft

Boston College baseball player Sal Frelick has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, going 15th overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Frelick was ranked 11th in the MLB prospect rankings heading into tonight’s draft. Frelick had an outstanding season this year which culminated in his becoming...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Assistant GM reveals draft strategy with No. 4 overall pick

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the Toronto Raptors logo (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors lucked into the No. 4 pick in the draft, which was even more important this year than in prior seasons because of the generally accepted consensus that there is a significant drop-off in talent after the top four players in this class.
MLBYardbarker

Indians Select Gavin Williams 23rd Overall in Draft

With the 23rd pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, The Cleveland Indians selected RHP Gavin Williams out of East Carolina. Originally out of Cape Fear High School, this 6’6″, 240-pound right-handed pitcher is someone the Tribe hopes will eventually be able to play for the major league team after improving through the minor league system.
MLBWREG

Rebel’s RHP Gunnar Hoglund drafted by Blue Jays 19th overall

DENVER, Colo. — Mississippi Rebels pitcher Gunnar Hoglund was selected 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2021 MLB Draft. Hoglund was named Saturday starter prior to the season and started every Saturday game for the Rebels in 2020. The sophomore led the team in strikeouts with 37, and had lowest ERA (1.16) among all weekend starters. The Hudson, Florida native was 3-0 with 1.16 ERA, 37 strikeouts and just four walks.
MLBgiants365.com

San Francisco Giants select Bednar No. 14 overall in 2021 MLB Draft

Mississippi State sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Bednar was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday. Bednar, hailing from Valencia, Pennsylvania, helped the Bulldogs win their first national championship in school history this year and was named Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series after allowing just three runs and five hits in 18 1⁄3 innings.
NFLYardbarker

Mets Draft Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker No. 10 Overall

Rocker, who ranked No. 6 overall on MLB.com's top 250 prospects list, was projected to be off the board prior to the Mets' pick at ten in several mock drafts. However, as Zach Braziller of The New York Post reported, Kumar had high money demands and there was some concern regarding his slight dip in velocity.
Texas StateCBS Sports

Rangers' Jack Leiter: Drafted second overall by Texas

The Rangers have selected Leiter with the second overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Well-known for his bloodlines (father Al pitched in the majors for 19 years) and dominance at Vanderbilt, Leiter could be the first starting pitcher from this class to reach the majors. Statistically, no college pitcher in this class can touch him. The draft-eligible sophomore had a 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 179:45 K:BB in 110 innings (18 starts). He had a 15-strikeout game during the College World Series, which is the second-most strikeouts of all time from an SEC pitcher in a CWS game. It all starts with his 70-grade fastball, which sits in the low-to-mid-90s but plays well above that velocity thanks to excellent riding action and maximum extension from a 6-foot-1 frame. He throws a curveball, slider and changeup, but none of his offspeed pitches project to be in the same class as his fastball, which limits his realistic upside. Pitchability and competitiveness are strong traits for Leiter, so he is a decent bet to get the most out of his tools, but there is not much projection remaining.
MLBEmerald Media

Aaron Zavala drafted by Texas Rangers with 38th overall pick in MLB draft

The Texas Rangers selected Aaron Zavala, with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft on Monday. Zavala’s stock skyrocketed during a dominant 2021 campaign where he batted .392/.525/.628, leading the Ducks to host a regional. Entering the draft, he was the No. 76 overall draft prospect.
MLBchatsports.com

Arkansas signee Muncy drafted 25th overall in MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Max Muncy, a high school shortstop who signed to play college baseball at Arkansas, was drafted 25th overall by the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in the first round of the MLB Draft. Muncy, 18 of Thousand Oaks, Calif., was the Razorbacks’ only signee or player selected on the...

