Zach Edey Pushes Canada Past Spain in FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal

Purdue center Zach Edey has dominated the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, and Canada needed all that he could muster to stay undefeated.

The Canada Men's U19 Team was locked in a back-and-forth game with Spain on Friday in Riga, Latvia. In a quarterfinal matchup that featured 17 lead changes, Edey posted his fourth double-double of the tournament to help his team earn an 81-77 victory.

Edey recorded 24 points and a team-high 15 rebounds in the win. He also registered four blocks and a steal. Eight of his rebounds came on the offensive end of the court, helping Canada earn 29 second-chance points.

Not only did Edey fill up the stat sheet, but he did so with efficiency. The 7-foot-3 center made 7-of-10 shots from the field and knocked down 10-of-15 free throws in under 26 minutes on the court.

Canada's largest lead of the game was seven points, and it spent more time trailing Spain than it did with the scoring advantage. But the team managed to pull away just enough with under five minutes to play, scoring 14 points in that span to secure the four-point victory.

Edey owned Canada's highest efficiency rating as the team's top performer. His 24 points against Spain were his highest of the event, but he came two rebounds shy of tying his best performance on the glass.

Through five games, Canada has a 5-0 record and will face the USA in a semifinal matchup on Saturday. The USA team earned an 88-58 victory over Senegal on Friday. Edey is averaging 15.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

