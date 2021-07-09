Cancel
Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.

