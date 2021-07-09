Alert: UN approves humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for one year after US-Russia deal

Huge solar panels poke out of pumpkin and tomato fields in Syria's rebel-held northwest, where after infrastructure was destroyed during a decade of war, many have switched to renewable energy. "We used to rely on diesel-powered generators, but it was a struggle with fuel shortages and price hikes," said Khaled Mustafa, one of dozens of farmers who set up panels in the Idlib region. "So we opted for solar power instead," he said. More than three million people live in the Idlib region in Syria's northwest, much of which is controlled by jihadist forces and other rebels.