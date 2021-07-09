Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Alert: UN approves humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for one year after US-Russia deal

Huron Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN approves humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for one year after US-Russia deal.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Turkey#Humanitarian Aid#Russia#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
United Nations
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. strikes deal with Russia to continue U.N. Syria aid access

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Friday extended a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian help to millions of Syrians for up to 12 months. "Parents...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Libya PM unaware of Russia, Turkey deal on foreign fighters

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Libya's unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said on Friday he was unaware of any understanding between Russia and Turkey on a withdrawal of their foreign fighters, but that such a move would be welcomed. Speaking to Reuters in New York, Dbeibah also said...
Chinawtaq.com

Turkish Red Crescent sees workarounds if UN Syria aid mission lapses

ANKARA (Reuters) – The United Nations and aid agencies can find workarounds to deliver cross-border aid into Syria if the U.N. Security Council cannot extend a resolution on access from Turkey this week, Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik said on Friday. The aid operation began in 2014 from four...
POTUSWashington Post

West and Russia head to showdown over aid to northwest Syria

UNITED NATIONS — Western nations headed to a likely Friday showdown with Russia over the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance while the current mandate for cross-border deliveries expires Saturday.
United NationsSeattle Times

UN approves 1-year extension of aid from Turkey to Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday extending the delivery of humanitarian aid for a year from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance. The resolution was adopted after the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Rebel-held Syria shifts power -- towards solar

Huge solar panels poke out of pumpkin and tomato fields in Syria's rebel-held northwest, where after infrastructure was destroyed during a decade of war, many have switched to renewable energy. "We used to rely on diesel-powered generators, but it was a struggle with fuel shortages and price hikes," said Khaled Mustafa, one of dozens of farmers who set up panels in the Idlib region. "So we opted for solar power instead," he said. More than three million people live in the Idlib region in Syria's northwest, much of which is controlled by jihadist forces and other rebels.
New York City, NYktwb.com

Russia skips U.N. talks on Syria cross-border aid access -diplomats

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russia skipped U.N. Security Council negotiations on Tuesday on whether to extend approval for cross-border aid access into Syria, diplomats said, as China pushed for “solutions” to its concerns about unilateral sanctions and aid transparency. The council mandate for the long-running U.N. operation delivering aid into...
New York City, NYtribuneledgernews.com

UN Security Council to vote on vital Syria aid as mandate expires

New York — Shortly before the expiry of an important UN resolution to provide aid to millions of suffering Syrians, negotiations seem to be moving along. Negotiators at the UN Security Council (UNSC) said in New York on Thursday that there had been no objections to the draft resolution - not even from Russia, which had blocked it until now.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (ANI): Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has warned the United States that the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia. Russia has already sent such a...
Middle EastLexington Clipper-Herald

Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave

Syrian government rockets hit two villages in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria on Thursday, killing at least nine civilians, including three children, rescue workers and a war monitor said.
Congress & CourtsWSPY NEWS

Kinzinger Says Continuing Humanitarian Aid to Syria is Right Thing to Do

16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he's glad to see that the international community understands the dire crisis in Syria after the United Nations' Security Council voted to extend humanitarian aid last week. In a statement, Kinzinger says that the United States and its allies must work to ease the suffering of the Syrian people and ensure that international aid reaches those who need it most.
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy