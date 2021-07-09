Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

By Hannah Murphy
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Sunday, Mayor Jan Polderman’s town, a small village in British Columbia called Lytton, made international news when it became the hottest place in Canadian history. Then on Monday, his town broke that record. And on Tuesday, it did it again, reaching 121.3 degrees — hotter than Miami’s hottest day on record. But by sundown on Wednesday, his town — which was home to 250 residents, and surrounded by 2,000 First Nation people — virtually no longer existed, consumed by a wildfire in a matter of minutes.

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 1

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Wildfire#Drought#Infrastructure#First Nation#Cbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Country
Canada
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Residents of small Idaho town forced to evacuate as wildfire grows

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area, the Idaho County sheriff’s office said. The fire, about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, had burned about 11 square miles early Wednesday afternoon. The National Interagency Fire Center said in a report that the fire was showing extreme behavior, driven by wind with embers starting smaller blazes.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

California wildfires destroy homes in Northern California

Wildfires continue to devastate the northern forests of California as scorching heat and severe drought are creating ideal conditions for conflagrations. The River fire, which broke out about 20 miles southwest of Yosemite National Park on Sunday afternoon, exploded to 2,500 acres in just a few hours and had spread to 9,000 acres as of Monday evening, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
California Statefirefighternation.com

Fight Continues Against Home-Destroying CA Wildfires

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battled home-destroying wildfires Saturday in Northern California as officials throughout the drought-stricken state warned festive Fourth of July crowds against illegal fireworks and untended campfires that could lead to more damage. Fire officials said parched brush and timber made perfect fuel for the kinds of...
Voice of America

Residents Tour Canadian Town That Set Heat Record, Burned to the Ground

LYTTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Residents of Lytton, British Columbia, were able to see the remains of their homes on Friday for the first time since they were forced to flee for their lives days ago. The central British Columbia town made headlines at the end of June for breaking Canada's...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘We were neglected’: Lytton residents call for accountability after fire that destroyed town

Residents of a village in Canada’s British Columbia that was destroyed by a wildfire say the devastation could have been avoided if authorities had ensured they were better prepared.A fire decimated the small town of Lytton on 30 June , just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days in a row, reaching a blistering 121.1F (49.5C).Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Lytton mayor Jan Polderman, Lytton First Nation chief Janet Webster and Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council Chief Matt Pasco in Vancouver on Thursday. The outcome of that meeting is not...
Accidentsdallassun.com

2 dead, search for survivors in fire that destroyed Canadian town

Officials in Lytton, British Columbia, were searching Friday for missing residents after the town was destroyed by a wildfire. Two residents are known to have died in the fire. Some 1,000 residents of Lytton had to flee on Wednesday evening as wildfires approached their homes. VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Officials in...
Glendale, ORNRToday.com

Meet the Mayors: Glendale mayor bonds easily with town residents

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of monthly profiles of the mayors of Douglas County. “Meet The Mayors” explores the men and women who occupy the most visible unpaid role in each of their respective cities. Check out our pages on the first Tuesday of each month...
Environmentidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Thanks for helping with wildfire

To those who participated in putting out the wildfire on the Doumecq Plains last Thursday, many thanks! A major conflagration was averted by the quick action of local residents and the Salmon River Rural Fire Department. A big shout-out to all of you!. Tom Reilly.
California StateSFGate

Wildfire pushing California toward the brink of blackouts

A wildfire raging uncontrollably across southern Oregon has knocked out three electrical lines so critical to the stability of grids in the western U.S. that California has warned of rotating blackouts and Nevada faced a power emergency. The fast-moving Bootleg fire crippled a key transmission system known as the California...
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Letter: Canadian hydroelectricity not clean

Contrary to recent news articles, Canadian hydroelectricity exports into New York state are not clean. Hydroelectricity can be generated in several ways, some of which are extremely destructive. During the past 50 years, Hydro-Quebec has blocked many formerly spectacular, free-flowing major rivers with dams and power stations, flooding river valleys...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Beauregard Town historic designation would force residents to leave

My earliest impressions of what a Local Historic District designation for Beauregard Town would do for me is allow a governmental entity to make my decisions about the exterior of my home, subject to the expert opinion of a government bureaucrat. I’m 71 and have been a homeowner most of my life. Thank you, Preservation Commission, but I don’t need or want your help.
Surfside, FLWTVM

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more. Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster. Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.

Comments / 1

Community Policy