Boston, MA

Police release image of dirt biker sought in Dorchester shooting

By Owen Boss
whdh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a dirt bike rider in connection with a shooting in Dorchester earlier this month. Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 340 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 p.m. found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and assisted in transporting her to a nearby hospital to be treated, according to Boston police.

