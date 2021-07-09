Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine., including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * Through Saturday morning. * Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase this afternoon with heavy rain persisting into the evening and early morning hours of Saturday. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Friday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are expected from Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Locally higher totals are also expected. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Coastal Hancock#Coastal Washington#Interior Hancock#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy