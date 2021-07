Massachusetts State Police have identified 21-year-old Chris Otero, of Haverhill, as the man killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury on Friday morning. It appears that Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord coupe south on I-495 at 2:19 a.m. when, for reasons that remain under investigation, he lost control of the car and went off the left side of the highway, state police said in a statement.