Le Mars Shutouts Storm Lake to Advance to Regional Semifinals

Le Mars softball advanced on in the regional postseason with an 8-0 over Storm Lake last night. The Bulldogs scored early and often on Storm Lake in the opening round win. Le Mars opened up with two runs in the second inning off of a ground ball that led to a fielding error. Libby Leraas tacked on a RBI base hit in the third inning. Maggie Allen added her own RBI base hit in the fourth. Morgan Marienau plated another run with a base hit in the fifth. Finally, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the sixth with RBIs from Payton Marienau, Alivia Milbrodt, and Libby Leraas.